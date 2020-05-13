Opportunity Knocks: 30 Manitoba Street

A very interesting two story brick warehouse has come up on the market, at the end of as street that is bounded by railroad tracks. This could be a dream real estate scenario for the right person, who is looking to build out an apartment conversion.

The 14,456 SF, circa 1900 structure boasts 12 foot ceilings, a full basement, wood floors, a truck dock, and a 10 foot overhead door. These types of buildings are getting harder and harder to find.

It also looks as if Manitoba Street is situated in a quirky, mixed industrial and residential neighborhood. Glancing around on Google Maps I spotted a couple on a sidewalk embraced in a kiss, and a guy sleeping on a hammock in-between two telephone poles. What happens on Manitoba Street stays on Manitoba Street…

It is also interesting to note that at the opposing end of Manitoba Street is the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, which is making a bit of a rebound as an artist compound. The Clinton-Bailey Farmers and Flea Market is also close by.

This property is located in a secluded little corner that offers up unlimited possibilities in Ghost Town.

30 Manitoba Street | Sale Price:$250,000

Get connected: See Hunt Commercial listing | Also see brochure