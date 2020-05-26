Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Opportunity Knocks: 1872 Niagara Street

Here’s a real fixer-upper real estate opportunity located in a part of Black Rock that is experiencing a little boom. Over the last couple of years, we’ve posted a lot about development projects in this immediate vicinity. From Waterkeeper’s new small boat launch, to a massive street infrastructure project, to a spruced up Market Square Park, to numerous building rehabs, there’s a lot going on, which bodes well for this 3,359 sf building.

Be a part of the Black Rock revitalization.

While this two-story structure is listed as a circa 1878 building, it looks as though there is not any of the original character left to build upon, which is unfortunate. That means that it’s pretty much a gut job, from what I can tell from the photos on the listing page. The listing states, “… interior demo has been started creating a blank slate for a new business opportunity.”

1872 Niagara Street is not a real looker, by any stretch of the imagination. But for $75,000 (the asking price), someone could do something quite neat with the building. As I mentioned, there are so many other rehab projects that have been completed around this nondescript, mixed-use parcel, making it a promising investment for someone who has the right tools, knowhow, and vision.

Get connected: 1872 Niagara Street | Buffalo, NY 14207 | Hunt Commercial | See listing

