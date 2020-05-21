One Life – One Flag

This Memorial Day weekend, the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park, in collaboration with The Battle Within Foundation, will host “a socially distant Memorial Day weekend salute”, composed of numerous remembrance actions. These actions include a flag raising at Rotary Flagpole, and the planting of 7,300 flags along Monuments Garden and Marine Drive. The vast amount of flags pays tribute to those who lost their battles against Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PSD).

Approximately 20 Veterans each day are lost to us due to complications from wounds and injuries we cannot see.

Paul Marzello, President and CEO of the Buffalo Naval Park, stated, “It is a fitting tribute to be commemorating our fallen heroes on Memorial Day at the Buffalo Naval Park under the grand and glorious flag that flies above us. We are reminded by the 7,300 flags planted on the grounds around us that the pain and suffering of war continue long after our soldiers return home. Let us keep them all in our prayers.”

Members of the community are invited to come down to The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, located at 1 Naval Park Cove, to peacefully reflect upon, and pay tribute to US Veterans who have valiantly fought for this country. A walk through Naval Park’s Monuments Walk, while practicing safe social distancing measures, will reveal sobering history lessons in the form of the Iraq-Afghanistan Monument, Vietnam Memorial, Purple Heart Memorial, Hispanic, and Latino Memorial, and The Battle Within PTSD Monument, among many others. The flags will also act as reminders about the precious lives that were lost while defending this country.

“It is our sincerest hope that this display of flags will in some small way help educate the public to this ongoing tragedy, provide a lifeline to the suffering, and honor our heroes for their service, regardless of where they died,” stated Dr. Mark Donnelly, The Battle Within Foundation President.

Itinerary:

Thursday, May 21 – Friday, May 22, 2020

Volunteers from the Buffalo Naval Park’s docent and landscape crews and The Battle Within Foundation will place 7,300 flags along the Monuments Garden and Marine Drive between the anchor and exhibit yard.

Saturday, May 23, 2020

10:00-11:00

Private flag-raising ceremony and wreath-laying ceremony.

Park staff will raise a new flag at the Rotary Flagpole. Five docents in uniform will participate as a socially distant Honor Guard to represent each Military Branch. The ceremony will be recorded and shared online.

Saturday, May 23 – Monday, May 25, 2020

The public is invited to stroll through the Naval Park’s Monuments Walk to see the flag installation while maintaining proper social distancing guidelines.

One Life – One Flag

Anyone who wishes to make a $20.20 or greater donation to the Buffalo Naval Park will receive one of the flags from the One Life – One Flag installation along with a certificate. A portion of the proceeds with benefit the Battle Within Foundation to help provide resources for Veterans who are struggling with PTSD. Additional information can be found at buffalonavalpark.org/event/onelifeoneflag.

#OneLifeOneFlag