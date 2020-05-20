On the Market: Delaware Avenue Landmarks

Two historic Delaware Avenue properties are for sale. Hunt Commercial is listing The William Dorsheimer House at 434 Delaware for sale at $1.29 million and the Delaware Avenue Baptist Church at 965 Delaware for $599,000.

The William Dorsheimer House has 9,536 sq.ft. of space and 24 on-site parking spaces. From the listing:

This historic three-story building, designed by H. H. Richardson, is now available for purchase or lease! The William Dorsheimer house, built in 1868, is highlighted by several architectural features, such as a slate mansard roof with large dormers that reflect the influence of the French Neo-Grec movement. The house has horizontal bands of gray sandstone across the ochre brick facade and vertical stone courses at the building corners. Windows on the three-story structure are also framed by vertical bands of sandstone and are stacked in orderly perpendicular rows. William Dorsheimer, Pascal P. Pratt, and other Buffalo parks commissioners first met with American landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted to plan a park system for the city in this house. In the late 1950s, the house was converted into a small office building by the George R. Bennett Co, food brokers and was renovated in 2016.

Get Connected: Clarke Thrasher, 716.880.1922

The church has been on the market since 2017 and recently had a price reduction. The complex totals 17,931 sq.ft. of space and was built in 1894. From the listing:

This historic church was designed by John H. Coxhead. The Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, situated between Utica and Bryant Streets is the architect’s most famous building. The spectacular Medina Sandstone church was designed in the Richardsonian Romanesque style and closely resembles Richardson’s Buffalo Psychiatric Center. It features a stained-glass dome over the stunning 6,500 sq.ft. sanctuary. Behind the sanctuary there are three floors of meeting/office space including a 700 sq.ft. kitchen. The basement runs the full length of the structure and contains 9,900 sq.ft. The structure is eligible for state and federal historic tax credits.

Get Connected: Stephen Fitzmaurice, 716.880.1903