Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens – Social Distancing Style

The time has come to consider the standings of Buffalo’s famed garden events. Organizers of garden tours and walks are now resorting to creative measures that adhere to social distancing guidelines. The hope was that all of this COVID-19 craziness would be over with by the time the tours and walks got underway. Seeing that that is not the case, organizers are now moving forward with options and alternatives.

BRRAlliance is encouraging gardeners in the footprint communities to spend time outdoors in their yards, tending to their gardens.

The BRRAlliance, for example, has announced that the 16th annual Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens will commence, just not in the same way that people are accustomed to. The BRRAlliance is providing participating gardeners three options to choose from, depending on the state of COVID-19 at the time of the tour. Currently, the options that are being considered are as follows:

Traditional garden tour, with people coming to their yards to see and talk about their plantings should this been deemed safe activity by mid-July, or

They can opt to participate in this year’s event virtually by submitting photos of their gardens for an online virtual tour that will be released and open for viewing the same weekend that the tour would be happening, or

They can opt to do both, again noting that the in-person tours would only happen if this is deemed safe by public health officials.

No matter what, the Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens will move forward, for the sake of the community, and for the sake of the pollinators that are dependent on the abundance of plants and flowers.

“Annually we attract hundreds of people from all over New York and Pennsylvania,” said BRRAlliance President, Mary Ann Kedron. “With the virtual tour, which will happen whether the traditional tour goes on or not, we have the opportunity to reach across the nation and internationally as well. This is really a time for the beauty of this corner of the city to shine, while encouraging gardeners to pursue their passion and continue to help the environment.”

Despite the final event outcome, the act of gardening is considered therapeutic. Gardening relieves stress, gets people outdoors interacting with nature, is a passive form of exercise, clears away the cobwebs (both literally and physically), and provides aesthetic enjoyment for the gardeners and for the passersby. Neighborhoods with lots of gardens lead to increased values in real estate and lower crime rates. There is no downside to gardening, which is why it’s so important that Buffalo’s tours and walks move forward in some capacity.

The 16th annual Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens is scheduled for July 17-18.

The Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens covers the area of the city from Colvin Ave to Niagara Street and from Amherst Street to the city line, which includes the Black Rock, Riverside, Grant-Amherst, West Hertel and a portion of North Buffalo Communities. To participate in this year’s event visit www.brralliance.org for garden participation forms and additional information or reach out to the BRRAlliance at brraconnection@outlook.com.

Photo by Khanh Steven