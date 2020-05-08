Nomel Arts hosts two distinct versions of “Together Apart”

“Together Apart” has become somewhat of a mantra for Buffalo during the pandemic. That’s one of the reasons that Nomel Arts is hosting an “In Person” and “Online” art show that reflects the profound sentiment.
Nomel Arts owner, Rachel D’Alfonso says that she originally intended to host the art show solely in Buffalo, with local artists, but due to COVID-19 she has been receiving art submissions from as far away as Spain. The digitally curated, collaborative art show – “Together Apart” – has now garnered 60+ submissions to date, from artists ranging in ages 3 to 62.
D’Alfonso says, “Together Apart is an event meant to promote creative connectivity during this time of social distancing. Basically, my goal with this project is to showcase how we’re all connected even while apart. I wanted to support artists and local businesses in an interactive way.”
“Digital Event” (May 22) – Featuring online gallery launch of artist submissions, raffle/giveaway, and Facebook stream (with live painting, picture framing tutorial, wine tasting, and music by Oats Holy Roller).
“Physical Event” (TBD) – When it is safe to gather, the event will take place at Nomel Arts. The gallery will feature artist submissions, printed by Nomel Arts and framed by Five Points Framing, an original zine showcasing the artists, and live music by Oats Holy Roller in collaboration with Into Fruition.
For more information about Together Apart visit nomelarts.com.