MUSEjar offers Online Art Classes and Free Art Supply Deliveries during COVID-19

Musejar, located in East Aurora, has two parts – it’s an art studio that typically teaches in-person art classes, and is also a brick-and-mortar store that sells art supplies and gifts.
“Art and creation is incredibly important in life in general, but especially now,” said Vanessa Frost, owner and teacher at MUSEjar. “During the global pandemic, stress and anxiety are high, and having a creative release is so important.”
During COVID-19, MUSEjar instructors offer online art classes for all ages and abilities –intro to drawing, watercolor painting, and art for stress and anxiety, are just a few of the class offerings.
MUSEjar has also added many new supplies to its online web store, and offers free delivery of art supply purchases all over WNY. If people have questions on which supplies to purchase, Frost engages customers in video calls to show them different item suggestions, too.
“A sense of community is [what] we try to provide at MUSEjar… our hope is to provide a creative haven for everyone to feel comfortable to learn and create new things.”
MUSEjar 17 Elm Street, East Aurora, NY 14052 | The Muse Loft 21 Elm Street, East Aurora, NY 14052
Phone: 716-655-1015
Email: hello@musejar.com