MicroMania Film Fest Winner Best Micro-Animation “The Last Bottle”

Films 5 min and under pack a punch! 

MicroMania Film Festival was created to share amazing example of this bit sized artistry from filmmakers around the world. WNY filmmakers with films 5 min or under get their chance to compete right along side them by submitting to the Buffalo Shorts Showcase.

Over 225 submissions, each 5 minutes or under, have come in from around the world for this year’s MicroMania Film Festival (learn more).

Today’s curated feature is MicroMania Film Fest 2019 Winner Best Micro-Animation “The Last Bottle” (2:16)

Stay tuned for more curated selections to be featured in coming weeks, as the MicroMania Film Fest team collects and reviews WNY filmmakers’ submissions to.

“The Last Bottle” (2:16) animation

MicroMania Film Fest 2019 Winner Best Micro-Animation

Director: Max Majoros

Description: A cycle of disposal is revealed through the actions of industrious life forms on an unnamed bottle-shaped planet.

 

A sweet short that serves as a thought-provoking, trippy mediation on recycling, outer space, our planet, and citizens curious as to how it all mysteriously works. Its message is timely and its animation and sound, sharply on point. With only a 2-minute running time, the film is imbued with ambiguity and mystery to incite conversation and engagement.  – Alycia Ripley

Binge the growing catalog of amazing  international films, all under 5minutes, just as good as ‘The Last Bottle’. Free on the Vimeo MicroMania Film Fest channel.

Do you have films or are you making films up to 15 min long you’d like people to see?

The Buffalo Short showcase was created to celebrate and share films up to 15 min long created by Western New York residents.

Select WNY films, chosen by our panel of judges, win a Buffalo Rising feature like above. Films 5 min and under submitted by June 1 earn a chance to qualify and compete in MicroMania Film Festival.

Visit www.buffaloshorts.com to submit your film today.

Watch Buffalo Shorts Now!

