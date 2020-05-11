MicroMania Film Fest Official Selection: “Unheard”

Over 180 submissions, each 5 minutes or under, have come in from around the world for this year’s MicroMania Film Festival (learn more). Today’s curated feature is the 2019 comedy and Official Selection ‘Unheard’.

Stay tuned for more curated selections to be featured in coming weeks, as the MicroMania Film Fest team collects and reviews WNY filmmakers’ submissions to Buffalo Shorts. Submissions 5 minutes or less are automatically included in the Buffalo Shorts online showcase and have a chance to compete in MicroMania Film Fest 2020.

“Unheard” (5:00) comedy / narrative

MicroMania Film Fest 2019 Official Selection

Director: Jason Habel

Description: A lame cover-up leads to some serious daddy issues for a confused five-year-old.

An adorable little girl (reminiscent of Drew Barrymore’s moppet days in E.T,) awakens in the middle of the night, dragging her bear downstairs to investigate some odd sounds. What follows is a comedic look at a cringe-worthy moment, perfectly suited for Mother’s Day/Father’s Day holiday season. Bonus points for the excellent performance director Jason Habel brings out of actress Aria Goodson. She takes every frame seriously while staying more ahead of the joke than her clueless on-screen parents, a challenging task with such a young actress. Well-lit and staged, this short will encourage lively conversation amongst the laughs. – Alycia Ripley

Binge the growing catalog of amazing international films, all under 5minutes, just as good as ‘Uhheard’. Free on the Vimeo MicroMania Film Fest channel.

Do you have films or are you making films up to 15 min long you’d like people to see?

The Buffalo Short showcase was created to celebrate and share films up to 15 min long created by Western New York residents.

Select WNY films, chosen by our panel of judges, win a Buffalo Rising feature like above, and a chance to win a special celebratory excursion to Raven Vanguard in Allentown. Films 5 min and under submitted by June 1 earn a chance to qualify and compete in MicroMania Film Festival.

Visit www.buffaloshorts.com to submit a film, or view some of the selections.

Also view MicroMania Film Fest 2020 Micro-Documentary Award Winner: “My Theater” and MicroMania Film Fest 2020 Official Submission: “The Mother”.