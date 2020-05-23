MicroMania Film Fest Official Selection: ‘O Rage!’

Films 5min and under are the bomb.

Stay tuned for more curated selections to be featured in coming weeks, as the MicroMania Film Fest team collects and reviews WNY filmmakers’ submissions to Buffalo Shorts. Submissions 5 minutes or less are automatically included in the Buffalo Shorts online showcase and have a chance to compete in MicroMania Film Fest 2020 if submitted by June 1,2020.

Check out today’s featured micro-short and MicroMania Film Fest 2020 Official Submission ‘O Rage!’ from France.

Director: Florent Sabatier | (2:20) drama / narrative

Diego is reading his last song’s lyrics to friends when policemen intervene violently…

Lyrical, reminiscent of the Baz Luhrman style that infuses performance within performance, O’Rage depicts a slice of life afternoon in which a poet/lyricist recites his latest work to friends as they walk through the city, the plot of which mirrors reality as they are stopped and assaulted by police. Director Florent Sabatier shows a flair for urban landscapes and illustrating the power of words in today’s volatile climate. – Alycia Ripley

Watch over 100+ more stellar micro-short films now on the MicroMania Film Fest Channel and our growing selection of shorts up to 15min by WNY residents on the Buffalo Shorts Vimeo channel!

WNY filmmakers, students and video hobbyists, submit your films up to 15 min to be included in the Buffalo Shorts Showcase. Films 5 min and under submitted by June 1, 2020 also qualify for a chance to compete in MicroMania Film Fest 2020.

