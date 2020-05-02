Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

MicroMania Film Fest 2020 Official Submission: “The Mother”

0 Comments

Submissions have started to roll in for the MicroMania Film Festival, and the judges have been busy viewing the short film works, sent in from all over the world (learn more). One of the films that quickly rose to the top is “The Mother”. Stay tuned for more selections to be featured in coming weeks. 

“The Mother” (4:42) drama

MicroMania Film Fest 2020 Official Submission

Director: Le Huy Anh

Viet Nam

A short that carries the technical prowess of a film two hours longer in length, it’s the story of a man embarking on a long trip to find someone who has taken ill or at the end of her life. The narrator explains his relationship with his mother as we observe his travels on planes, trains, and automobiles that canvas various locations. The ending reveals itself as more universal in scope than the viewer imagined. Well-acted and beautifully shot, “The Mother” transports you to another world while still reminding you of your own. – Alycia Ripley

 

Binge 90+ international micro-short films just as good as ‘The Mother’ for free on the MicroMania Film Fest channel!

Do you have films or are you making films up to15 min long you’d like people to see?

Buffalo Shorts wants your films (up to 15 min in duration) for our showcase featuring films by Western New York residents . Select WNY films, chosen by our panel of judges, win a Buffalo Rising feature like above. Films 5 min and under submitted by June 1 earn a chance to qualify and compete in MicroMania Film Festival.

Visit www.buffaloshorts.com to submit a film.

Watch Buffalo Shorts Now!

