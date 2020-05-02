MicroMania Film Fest 2020 Official Submission: “The Mother”

Submissions have started to roll in for the MicroMania Film Festival, and the judges have been busy viewing the short film works, sent in from all over the world (learn more). One of the films that quickly rose to the top is “The Mother”. Stay tuned for more selections to be featured in coming weeks.
Director: Le Huy Anh
Viet Nam
A short that carries the technical prowess of a film two hours longer in length, it’s the story of a man embarking on a long trip to find someone who has taken ill or at the end of her life. The narrator explains his relationship with his mother as we observe his travels on planes, trains, and automobiles that canvas various locations. The ending reveals itself as more universal in scope than the viewer imagined. Well-acted and beautifully shot, “The Mother” transports you to another world while still reminding you of your own. – Alycia Ripley
