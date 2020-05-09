May is National Foster Care Month

Gateway Longview, a community leader in foster care, is celebrating National Foster Care Month to raise awareness and celebrate the successes of foster care in Western New York. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gateway Longview will move completely digital, highlighting stories of hope through the lives of current foster families on their website and across social media. In 2019 alone, the Gateway Longview Foster Care and Adoption program returned 24 children home to their families.

“In our 130 year history, Gateway Longview has always prioritized at-risk families and orphaned children,” said Carolyne DeFranco, President and CEO of Gateway Longview, who is also a foster and adoptive mother. “Since 1904, when Gateway Longview took in their first child to support healing families, foster care and fostering to adopt has been a priority in Gateway Longview’s vision for the community. We believe in the power of adoption and the impact it can have on the development and potential of a child.”

Gateway Longview will also continue to raise awareness of National Foster Care Month through the lighting of local monuments in blue on May 15th, in addition to featuring educational content online for prospective parents and families to learn more about the process, experience and general concerns of fostering a child.

“Even in this time, the need for foster parent remains great. There are over 1,000 children apart of the Erie county foster care system alone,” said Michelle Federowicz Cope, Vice President of Foster Care and Residential Services for Gateway Longview. “Even though many of us are home, we can still make a difference and take steps towards changing the lives of these children.”

Gateway Longview offers comprehensive foster care and adoption services to support families throughout Erie County. Gateway Longview works to match children in care with safe, nurturing foster home environments where they are set up to thrive. For more information on becoming a foster parent, call 716.783.2909 or visit www.gateway-longview.org/fostercareadoption.