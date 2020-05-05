Make-A-Wish WNY continues to bring joy to local Wish Kids during time of crisis

Make-A-Wish WNY (MAW) has granted over 3,500 wishes to local children and teens with critical illnesses. During COVID-19, travel wishes and crowd-based wishes have been postponed, but the organization is still granting all the wishes it can.
Recently, MAW granted a gaming computer to a teen boy who wanted to stay connected with his family and friends.
“His mom says having the new computer brings him out of isolation,” said Kate Glaser, senior manager of marketing, communications and community engagement for MAW. “It has changed his emotional state by bringing him much-needed joy.”
MAW has also partnered with Aquarium of Niagara to give wish kids virtual behind-the-scenes tours of exhibits, and wish-granting volunteers are still conducting wish visits, but virtually.
“MAW continues to forge ahead, serving as an important connection for our families and doing all we can in this time to make hope and joy shine for families and communities.”
MAW is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary. Anyone looking to make a donation during this precarious time can do so by visiting wny.wish.org. Also, people can support the organization by visiting them on social media: Facebook and Instagram.