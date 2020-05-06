Land Conservancy Hosts Live Virtual Evening with Douglas Tallamy on Native Plant Gardening

It looks as if Erie County is still not ready to reopen, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz. That means that non-essential workers are going to be staying at home for a while longer.

At this point, people are going a little stir crazy, and are looking for more things to do at home to keep them occupied. A lot of people are resorting to virtual talks and seminars to take their mind off of the pandemic. These seminars range from brewing classes to boat building talks.

During this free event, attendees will learn practical, effective, and easy steps for taking environmental action to turn yards into conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats.

Not to be undone, the Western New York Land Conservancy (WNYLC) is now hosting a “Live Virtual Evening” with Douglas Tallamy, a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. For anyone who has been thinking about planting native plants in their garden (for the pollinators), but has not quite figured out which ones are best suited to the WNY region, this is the perfect way to get up to speed.

“Doug explains simple steps each one of us can take to add joy, beauty, and critical wildlife habitat to our very own yards and why it matters for the health of our planet,” said Nancy Smith, Executive Director of WNYLC

The greater intention behind hosting this virtual event is to inspire people to get outside working in their gardens, which is an incredible stress relief during this time. By planting native plants, we are not only healing ourselves, we are also healing the planet, by following Mother Nature’s imprinted guidelines.

Doug Tallam is a revered author and instructor, with 95 research publications under his belt. He is also an expert in the insect world. More information on his latest book, Nature’s Best Hope, can be found on bringingnaturehome.net.

“Doug Tallamy is a quiet revolutionary and a hero of our time, taking back the future one yard at a time. In Nature’s Best Hope, he shows how each of us can help turn our cities, towns, and world into engines of biodiversity and human health.”

– Richard Louv, author of The Nature Principle and Last Child in the Woods

The live virtual event simulcast, sponsored by Lyn Chimera of Lessons from Nature, will be broadcast on YouTube. A link to the event will be sent to registrants. To register for this event, visit the Land Conservancy’s events page and click “Register Here”.

The simulcast will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 7:00-8:30 pm.