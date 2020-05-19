Labatt partners with 27 Local Bars and Restaurants to provide Chicken Wings to WNY Heroes

Labatt USA has partnered with 27 local bars and restaurants to feed Buffalo’s beloved chicken wings Western NY’s essential workers.

An even larger national initiative involved 200 establishments, resulting in 100,000 chicken wings being delivered to selfless and courageous heroes in seven distinct markets. Altogether, the wings were disseminated to 200 essential work locations, including hospitals, nursing homes, and police and fire stations.

Another element of the wing drive involves community members getting into the action by participating in “Wing Wednesdays”. When ordering from designated establishments on Wednesdays, customers are given the choice to “add a donation of wings”, to be delivered to essential employees working on the front lines.

The following bars and restaurants have been participating in the wing drive:

Duff’s Famous Wings

Public House on the Lake

The 33 Speakeasy Grill

Strikers

JP Fitzgerald’s

Frankie Primo’s

Doc Sullivan’s

Kettles Korner

Wallenwein’s Hotel

Leo’s Pizzeria

Bada Bing

Gabriel’s Gate

Anchor Bar

Mitchell’s Tavern

Hat Trix

Central Park Grill

Bar-Bill Tavern

Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill Transit

Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub

Potter’s Field Restaurant and Pub

Radigan’s Pub

Buffalo’s Best Grill

Buffalo Sports Garden

Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill

Caputi’s Sheridan Pub

Say Cheese Pizza

Buffalo Tap House

#StayHomeSendWings @LabattUSA