Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Labatt partners with 27 Local Bars and Restaurants to provide Chicken Wings to WNY Heroes

0 Comments

Labatt USA has partnered with 27 local bars and restaurants to feed Buffalo’s beloved chicken wings Western NY’s essential workers.

An even larger national initiative involved 200 establishments, resulting in 100,000 chicken wings being delivered to selfless and courageous heroes in seven distinct markets. Altogether, the wings were disseminated to 200 essential work locations, including hospitals, nursing homes, and police and fire stations.

Another element of the wing drive involves community members getting into the action by participating in “Wing Wednesdays”. When ordering from designated establishments on Wednesdays, customers are given the choice to “add a donation of wings”, to be delivered to essential employees working on the front lines.

The following bars and restaurants have been participating in the wing drive:

  • Duff’s Famous Wings
  • Public House on the Lake
  • The 33 Speakeasy Grill
  • Strikers
  • JP Fitzgerald’s
  • Frankie Primo’s
  • Doc Sullivan’s
  • Kettles Korner
  • Wallenwein’s Hotel
  • Leo’s Pizzeria
  • Bada Bing
  • Gabriel’s Gate
  • Anchor Bar
  • Mitchell’s Tavern
  • Hat Trix
  • Central Park Grill
  • Bar-Bill Tavern
  • Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill Transit
  • Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub
  • Potter’s Field Restaurant and Pub
  • Radigan’s Pub
  • Buffalo’s Best Grill
  • Buffalo Sports Garden
  • Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill
  • Caputi’s Sheridan Pub
  • Say Cheese Pizza
  • Buffalo Tap House

#StayHomeSendWings @LabattUSA

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments