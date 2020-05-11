Kaleida Health is now offering community-wide COVID-19 antibody tests

Kaleida Health has announced that it is now offering community-wide COVID-19 antibody tests for anyone in the Western NY community. Currently, the antibody testings are being offered in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda, Orchard Park at Kaleida Health Laboratories.

After securing a prescription from a primary care provider, arranging for an appointment, and getting blood drawn, tested individuals can then access the results within 3 to 4 days via a Patient Portal on the MyKaleida mobile app, or they can opt to contact their primary care provider for results.

It is important to understand that this procedure does not test whether individuals have the virus. Instead, it shows if someone’s immune system has already responded to the infection.

“Offering community-wide antibody testing will continue to help provide important information about who has had COVID-19,” said Jody Lomeo, president and CEO, Kaleida Health. “From a public health standpoint, that’s important. We are doing all that we can to expand testing and ensuring access in the community for anyone who wants or needs to get tested.”

The cost of getting tested is based on an individual’s insurance, which should make the payment range anywhere between free (if fully covered) to $100, said one spokesperson.

According to Kaleida, “Giving community members the opportunity to obtain antibody testing will help determine how prevalent the disease is in our community, slow the spread of infection, and help keep people safe.”

Appointments can be made online at www.kaleidahealth.org/antibodytesting or by calling the Kaleida Health Coronavirus Hotline at 716-859-3222 (open daily from 7 am-7 pm).

