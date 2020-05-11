Join Hands Virtually in 2020

Hands Across the Sand is a worldwide event that takes place each spring. While 2020 will be organized differently because of the CDC guidelines, the event will still have a global impact. Instead of physically holding hands along beaches, signifying concern for our polluted waters, and in support of clean energy, people will tune in to the event on social media platforms.
On Saturday, May 16, supporters are asked to visit the Hands Across the Sand Facebook event page, to listen to pertinent messages delivered by a number of earth advocates. Viewers will also be treated to a video compilation featuring submissions from activists and participants over the last 11 years (since the inception of the event). The two hour virtual event will take place at noon (EST).
Since many people will not be able to join hands together in person at their local beaches, many are looking at this “breather” to organize even bigger and better Hands Across the Sand events in 2021. In the meantime, be sure to “like” the organization’s Facebook page, and consider organizing your own event next year, when the waters will, hopefully, be warmer.