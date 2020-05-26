Hyatt Flag Descending

For the first time in 36 years, there will not be a Hyatt in downtown Buffalo. The 396-room hotel, shuttered since April 1 due to the coronavirus, will not be reopening as a Hyatt. Owner Snyder Corp. has announced that the property’s Hyatt affiliation is ending after June 1.

WKBW has the breaking news but does not clarify if the hotel will be rebranded or if the property’s hotel days are over. From WKBW:

A Hyatt spokesperson tells 7 Eyewitness News the 396-room hotel, which suspended all operations on April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will no longer be affiliated with Hyatt as of June 1.

“Unfortunately, as Hyatt will no longer be operating the hotel, we’ve been forced to make the extremely difficult decision to implement layoffs across our hotel workforce,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “A priority for us is to ensure our colleagues are being cared for during this situation.”

In January, Morton’s steakhouse abruptly closed in the hotel. Snyder Corp. opened the property in 1984 as the centerpiece of the Fountain Plaza development effort.

This post will be updated as more information is available.