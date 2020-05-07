Huge Deal: Legacy Development Acquires Neglected Properties

FEE for Class: A DONATION you are comfortable with. paypal.me/AngelaAbt

Have you ever wondered if your spirit loved ones have tried to “contact” you? Do you even really believe that they can?

Our powerful bonds of love are what can help create a “bridge of communication” to the other side. By letting go of our grief and expressing our love and gratitude to our spirit loved ones, we are brought into contact with them. Join Brenda t, Spiritual Healer, Medium and Teacher, on Saturday, May 9th and explore:

* How to enhance your communications with the spirit world;

* How to attune to the various signs of spirit communication;

* How our emotions of grief and sorrow hinder our “connection”;

* Letting go of the shackles of grief to embrace the power of gratitude

* How Spirit can give us perspective on our own lives.

Brenda’s true-life examples of spirit communication between family members prove that love is eternal. You are invited to share your own experiences!

We will be using guided meditation, discussion and group exercises to deepen your connection to your spirit family.

Class Review of Brenda E. Reading:

“The workshop I took from Brenda Reading was a great experience for me. Brenda is a warm and witty instructor, sharing her personal experiences and encouraging others in the class as well. We touched on ways to raise our raise our vibrations to better communicate with our loves ones through gratitude instead of grief. I found the workshop to be very interesting, fun and it served to reinforce to me that there are no coincidences when it comes to receiving signs from our loved ones”…Gina Kron, North East, PA.