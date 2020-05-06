Health and Social Service Nonprofit offers free “Telehealth” Counseling for Frontline Workers

Jewish Family Service of Buffalo & Erie County (JFS) is a local nonprofit that provides services for mental and physical health and social well-being to individuals of all backgrounds.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, JFS is also providing free telehealth counseling services to first responders, health care workers, and all other essential workers.

JFS aims to give essential workers coping mechanisms and support during the pandemic.

According to JFS, telehealth counseling services help affected individuals battle counterproductive thoughts and behaviors, develop strategies for emotional expression and cultivate positive solutions amidst life challenges.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

“We are seeing more recognition of the importance in addressing mental health concerns,” said Molly Carr, Ph.D., executive director of JFS. “Now, more than ever, we are seeing an increased awareness that as a community we need to come together to support one another.”

Essential workers seeking support are encouraged to call 716-883-1914 or email generalinfo@jfsbuffalo.org to set up individualized counseling plans.

In other JFS news, additional ways that the organization is helping the community is by offering virtual self-help classes on Facebook, such as “hand sanitizer for the soul – an online mass meditation.” The organization is also expanding to a second location near the UB South Campus in the near future, to provide services to an even larger segment of the community. And finally, JFS recently raised over $300,000 for the Buffalo Jewish Federation‘s Community Compassion Fund, which is providing substantial COVID-19 relief to members of the Jewish Community. These are all ways that JFS is rising to the the occasion, at a time when people need it most.

Jewish Family Service of Buffalo & Erie County | 70 Barker St. Buffalo, NY 14209 | 716-883-1914 | Facebook | Email: generalinfo@jfsbuffalo.org

Instagram: @jfsbuffalo

Lead image: Photo by Daria Nepriakhina