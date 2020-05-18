Gifts of Gratitude – Send Three Free Postcards to Special People in Your Life

Natalie Hoerner is in the business of offering up Gifts of Gratitude to people who should be “thanked” for being stand up friends, co-workers, loved ones, etc. Hoerner runs a practice called Gifts of Gratitude. She says that she is inspired to help others to rise up together, especially when life throws out a curveball.

One of the hardest curveballs ever thrown is undoubtedly COVID-19. It’s something that everyone is now dealing with in one way or another. While some people are getting hit harder than others, there’s not a soul out there that couldn’t use a little recognition for being a “rock” or a “motivator” during these stressful times.

“My hope is to send some positivity into the world,” says Hoerner. “My belief in the power of gratitude to transform lives in positive ways is needed now more than ever. In an effort to pay it forward, I hope you’ll join me on a gratitude campaign to spread messages of love and hope around the world.”

As a way to spread her encouragement, Hoerner has set up a website that allows visitors to acquire three free postcards to send to three special people in their lives. It’s as easy as clicking here, filling out the info, and receiving the postcards in the mail, to send to deserving people.

Lead image: Photo by Vincent Nguyen