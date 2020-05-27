Giant Deal: Jemal to Buy Statler City

Douglas Jemal has an agreement in place to purchase Statler City from the late Mark Croce’s Statler City LLC. This would be the third large downtown acquisition for D.C.- based Douglas Development.

Jemal is currently working on the Seneca One reuse project at the foot of Main Street, and is going through the approval process to convert the former Buffalo Police Headquarters on Church Street into 130 apartments.

The formal announcement for the purchase of Statler City is scheduled for 10 am tomorrow.