Free Virtual Bollywood Dance Classes

Buffalo’s Bollywood dance scene is alive and well… virtually that is. Although not officially considered “essential”, Bollywood dance classes are highly beneficial for multiple reasons, from obtaining enhanced flexibility to living a healthier lifestyle. While so many of us are still relatively homebound, we’re looking for more physical outlets to get fit… and emotional outlets to relieve anxiety.

For those not familiar with the art of Bollywood dance, it’s the dance form that is featured in Bollywood movies – a mix of classical and Indian folk dance techniques, combined with other dance elements ranging from hiphop to jazz steps.

^ Dance tutorial for Kamariya with Gaitrie Devi – artistic director, and choreographer of Devi Bollywood Performing Arts

This fusion dance form has become very popular due to it’s fluidity, it’s naturalness, and its cultural inclusiveness. The dance routines can be accomplished by just about anyone, with patience and time.

From Devi Bollywood Performing Arts:

Dance can effectively promote good health by improving cardiovascular fitness, strengthening the muscles, increasing circulation, decreasing blood pressure, lowering the risk of coronary heart disease, reducing stress, and many other positive benefits.

People dance for all kinds of reasons – to mourn, to celebrate, to heal, to give thanks, to preserve cultural heritage and treasured legends, to demonstrate physical prowess, to assert individuality, to provoke and to entertain. Almost anyone can dance, regardless of age or ability.

^ Dance tutorial for Jaan Tera Naa with Gaitrie Devi – artistic director, and choreographer of Devi Bollywood Performing Arts

Currently, Devi Bollywood Performing Arts is offering free 20 minute tutorials on Youtube. This is a bit of a departure from the weekly live Zoom! classes that have been underway. But the objective is to mix it up, and to get as many people as possible participating in this culturally-diverse dance form.

Everyone is invited to learn this new dance routine, which starts with a warm up, then eases into the instructional elements, with plenty of helpful hints along the way.

To learn more about the art of Bollywood Dance, with instructor Gaitrie Devi, click here.

