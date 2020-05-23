Free Self-Guided Bike Tour – Public Art Loop

Public art has come a long way in Buffalo. There’s a lot going on, in all parts of the city. From giant high profile murals to obscure sculptures tucked away in obscured neighborhood pockets, art is everywhere… you just have to find it. One way to figure out where everything is located is to take a free, public art tour, known as the Public Art Loop.

Enjoy Buffalo’s open-air museum… by bike!

The Public Art Loop is part of Marc Moscato’s Buffalo Bike Tours program, sponsored by the Niagara River Greenway. The tour is a continuation of a series of self-guided bike outings, where cyclists access maps via their smartphones. Anyone looking to participate can download the Ride with GPS app, upon which time he or she can begin to explore numerous public art installations located throughout the city.

Cyclists can get started by downloading the program at Buffalo Bike Tours, where they will also find other free Bike There, Buffalo! routes to try out. Two additional tour routes are scheduled to be released over the next couple of weeks, so be sure to check for updated rides. For those people that don’t own a bike, rentals can be accessed here.

Fun facts:

Buffalo Bike Tours will soon be releasing a printed book designed by Julian Montague

Marc’s wife is making branded Buffalo Bike Tours masks on her antique Singer (see inset photo) – screenprinted at Positive Approach

Buffalo Bike Tours is offering a $250 prize pack for one lucky person that shares their experience on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #biketherebuffalo

Public Art Loop by Bike

When: Now

How: Riders must register (free) by signing up at www.buffalobiketours.com and then download the Ride With GPS app (also free)

Cost: Free (bring your own bike), tips are appreciated (click here)

Needed: Bring Your Own Bike, Bike rentals available from Buffalo Bike Tours

Where: Tour begins at Buffalo Bike Tours Canalside Kiosk, 1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo, NY 14202