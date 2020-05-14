Five Cent Cine At Home: Manchester By The Sea

Modes of Grieving

It’s wise to be wary of films that feature grief and death, if only because they’re often burdened by teachers, priests, psychologists and best friends that often intercede to provide the cloying and self-righteous counseling that will eventually restore the victim to mental health. “Manchester by the Sea” (the name of a Massachusetts maritime county) is an exception, though there’s more than enough grief and death to go around.

The film begins with the premature death of Joe Chandler (Kyle Chandler), who leaves behind his 16-year-old son, Patrick (Lucas Hedges) and a brother, Lee (Casey Affleck).

Traumatized Lee is surprised to learn that he has been named Patrick’s guardian. His grief is deepened and complicated by a horrific family tragedy, revealed through one of several flashbacks that complicate the film’s first half.

In essence, the story is about how Lee and Patrick react to their circumstances and their new relationship. Newly appointed guardian Lee retreats into a quiet yet deeply troubled, low-affect pragmatism, consistent with his problem-solving habits as a handyman, yet distinct from what little we know of his damaged past. Patrick is instead protective but active: he plays hockey, he’s a guitarist in an earnest rock band, and is at home with his teenage sexuality. Both men, however, find an outlet in physical violence.

Manchester, Massachusetts’s winter weather is also a factor. The gray skies are relentless, and, more important, frozen ground deprives Patrick of the burial ritual he needs.

A subtle, sometimes ambiguous, and often terse script avoids the kind of maudlin TV dialogue that often damages such films.

Whatever healing Lee and Patrick can get is further strained by their differences in temperament and age. A subtle, sometimes ambiguous, and often terse script avoids the kind of maudlin TV dialogue that often damages such films. When Lee’s ex-wife Randi (Michelle Williams) pleads dramatically for forgiveness, Lee can only reply, “there’s nothing there,” apparently referring to his inability to remain in Manchester.

The film is far from flawless. But for the most part, director and writer Kenneth Lonergan exercises admirable restraint, allowing Affleck and Hedges to produce some of the best acting of the season.

Date: 2016

Director: Kenneth Lonergan

Starring: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Lucas Hedges, C.J. Wilson, Kyle Chandler, Matthew Broderick.

Oscars: Won: Best Actor (Casey Affleck); Best Original Screenplay (Kenneth Lonergan); Nominated: Best Picture Best Supporting Actor (Lucas Hedges); Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Williams); Best Director (Kenneth Lonergan).

Runtime: 137 minutes

Manchester by the Sea ★★★1/2 (out of 4 stars)

Available: Streaming on Prime Video; for rent or purchase redbox, YouTube and elsewhere; see Just Watch here.

With movie theaters closed, Five Cent Cine is shifting gears. “2 film critics” will continue our usual reviewing schedule of about 3 movies per month, now labeled Five Cent Cine At Home, with all of those films available streaming or for rent or purchase. Each review will list (at the top) the source(s) for you to access the film in your own living room or bedroom.

In addition, we’ll be posting a “Streamer of the Week,” a review from our catalogue (more than 110 reviews dating to mid-2016) of a film available for streaming—a way to revisit a film you’ve already seen or to decide you would enjoy.

