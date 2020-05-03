Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Farm to Table CSA Pantry Bags and Boxes at 100 Acres

Come spring and summer, we’re all excited to get outside to our flourishing farmers’ markets. With social distancing measures in place, we need to find replacements for the farm fresh foods that we are accustomed to sourcing for our kitchens. For those who typically depend on farmers’ markets and/or their annual Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares, we are happy to say that 100 Acres at Hotel Henry is now offering bags and boxes of farm t0 table sustainably-sourced products.

The offerings can be picked up (South Side) between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM Thursday through Friday, or between 10:30 AM and 3:00 PM Saturday through Sunday.

The goods can also be delivered to homes ($30 minimum) within a 3 mile radius (select day and delivery time). 

Boxes include sustainably-sourced meats, bags are veggie-forward.

There are two pantry boxes to choose from, and four pantry bags. The “boxes” include meat options along with a number of other wholesome selections such as eggs, cream, garlic, onions, spring raab, polenta, and flour, whereas the “bags” are filled with a wide assortment of vegetables, eggs, milk, bread, farro, EVOO, and even some ingredient kits that allow for making bread and soup at home.

Ordering a wholesome mixed bag or box is as easy as clicking here.

