ECHDC announces 2020 Waterfront Guidelines

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) has announced its new guidelines for the 2020 summer waterfront season. Like everything else, the ECHDC and Be Our Guest continue to monitor the situation and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the New York State Department of Health’s guidelines per COVID-19.
While Canalside is currently open, visitors are asked to adhere to the safety protocols that are in place. More than anything else, people are asked to conduct social distancing measures, while using common sense.
We need to take precautions to protect ourselves and others during these unprecedented times.
There will be ongoing cleaning and sanitization efforts underway, and visitors will be allowed to use the restrooms one at a time (at both Canalside and the Outer Harbor). Much of the outdoor seating has been removed, to ensure that there is no group gatherings taking place. The seating that remains is spaced over six feet apart. The passive beach is also closed for the time-being, but the transient docks will be open.
Both kayak and water bike rentals will be available at Canalside, while kayak and SUP rentals at Wilkeson Pointe will be open in the coming weeks.
Hand wash and sanitizer stations will be available on site. The full guidelines can be found here.
The beer and food amenities such as Clinton’s Dish at Canalside and the beer garden at Wilkeson Pointe will be adhering to restriction rules as well. That means that they will be open for take-out orders. There will also be occasional visits from food trucks, with customers being asked to “social distance” when standing in line.
Much of the Canalside programming will take place in a virtual format, including fitness classes and children’s programming. While some of the programs will be axed due to COVID-19, others will be introduced, such as:
- Scavenger hunts
- Creators on the Boardwalk
- Farmers Market at Canalside
- Drive-In Movie Series at the Outer Harbor
The larger events that we are all accustomed to attending will not take place, unfortunately.
Visitors should gather in small groups, ideally limited to immediate household members, and stay at home if they feel sick.
The ECHDC has announced that most site vendors will be temporarily closed (until CDC guidelines permit), including bicycle rentals and boat tours, and cruises. That includes the Queen City Bike Ferry, which will be closed for the entire season. In order to better understand the situation at hand, new signage is now in place that will help people to follow the proper protocols. That includes raising awareness about the importance of wearing face masks.
Once again, it is imperative that visitors to Canalside and the Outer Harbor observe social distancing measures during their outings. If people follow the rules and regulations that are now in place, it will be all the more enjoyable for everyone, despite the disappointing restrictions that have been duly imposed.