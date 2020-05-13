Done Deal: 151 E. Eagle Street Sold

A two-story building along with three vacant lots sold yesterday at the southwest corner of E. Eagle Street and Michigan Avenue. 151 Eagle LLC paid $525,000 for the properties that included the 11,000 sq.ft. building at 151 E. Eagle and the lots at 153 E. Eagle and 390-402 Michigan Avenue. Crestline Development LLC was the seller. The building is adjacent to the AC Lofts complex.

From the listing by Evan Knoer:

Corner Lot on Michigan. 4 parcels including 2 story 11,000 sq ft building fronting East Eagle and 7250 sq ft vacant land with overhead door located in an area with significant recent investment. Equidistant on Michigan between the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and the Canal Side/Cobblestone District. Potential residential/ commercial mixed-use with available on-site parking. Large loft windows allow beautiful skyline views.

Buildings at 153 E. Eagle and at 390-402 Michigan Avenue were demolished in 2011 (below). Crestline purchased the properties in 2004 for $105,000. Crestline claimed the buildings needed to be demolished in order for it to redevelop 153 E. Eagle Street. From the demolition request at the time:

The buildings at 390-402 Michigan have not been occupied since prior to the current owners taking ownership. This entire block is being redeveloped with the completion of the AC Lofts Project. Crestline would like to develop the stable structure at 151-153 East Eagle but the deteriorating buildings at 390-402 Michigan are preventing an analysis and comprehensive plan being formulated. The City has cited the properties as unsafe. Crestline is looking to remove the buildings along Michigan so that a final plan for the 151-152 East Eagle building can be finalized. The vacant land will be integrated into the redevelopment of 151-153 East Eagle.

151 Eagle LLC is registered to a Main Street in Clarence address.