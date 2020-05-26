Demolition Watch: 256 Forest Slated for Demo

Queue the wreckers. A throw-away building built in 1985 is going away. Hannah Demolition has applied to demolish a former Wilson Farms convenience store at the northeast corner of Forest and Grant Street. The 2,400 sq.ft. building was most recently Forest Beverage that was ravaged by a fire in November 2018 and has been vacant since.
The Preservation Board will be reviewing a number of demolition applications at its Thursday meeting including:
- 709 and 711 Amherst Street – two double unit buildings
- 1595 and 1599 Elmwood – commercial buildings on the site of a planned WellNow
- 7 Letchworth Street – single-family building
- 74 Lemon Street – single-family building
- 22 Rees Street – rear residence