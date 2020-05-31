Crew of Good Samaritans “Hits” Downtown

The downtown protest turned ugly late last night with a string of broken windows, damaged cars, and other damage stretching along Niagara Street, Elmwood, Grant, and throughout downtown. Douglas Jemal has owned the Statler for two days and now needs to add ‘window repair’ to the list of immediate work that is needed. One punk even tried to burn City Hall down but luckily only caused $1,000 damage to the building.

There is not much to feel good about this morning but here is a little. Roger Trettel was out early to assess any damage to his downtown properties located along Main, Ellicott and Broadway. He found multiple windows and a door smashed on two of his buildings including the Buehl Block, a restored building at the corner of Broadway and Ellicott across from the library.

Trettel had barely begun cleaning up when a band of broom and shovel-toting young adults approached to help. The good Samaritans told Roger they were from South Buffalo and took over the clean up.

Said Trettel, “This group quickly got me cleaned up. I thanked them profusely for their help and offered to pay them or buy them lunch. They politely refused and asked if I knew who else needed help. A bright spot on a sad day for the city.”