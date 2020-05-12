Covid Carolers will Safely Stroll the Streets of Buffalo

The weather in the northeast might be unusually cold for this time of year, but cold enough to draw out carolers? A national group of carolers – The American Caroling Company (ACC) – will be hitting the sidewalks of Buffalo on Wednesday, May 13, from 11am to 1pm. Actually, they are not caroling due to the unusually cold weather, they are actually strolling-while-singing to bring cheer to people who could use a little optimistic joviality.
To that end, the ACC singers will be “Covid caroling” while socially distancing in solos, pairs, and trios.
“The singers are graciously volunteering their time and talent to spread holiday cheer at a time where joy is scarce,” ACC Founder and Executive Director Jaclyn Brown said. “As songwriter Jerry Herman wrote, ‘We need a little Christmas, right this very minute!’”
Each caroler is an active member of the professional music scene and is fitted with an authentic Dickens style costume created just for him or her.
This group, founded in 2008, currently operates in ten cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Nashville, and Buffalo. With 90 singers on their roster, factions have made appearances at NBC’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting and TV’s Chrisley Knows Best. They have also performed for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, the Tennessee Titans, Macy’s, and numerous others.
If all goes according to plan, weather permitting, the “Covid Carolers”, featuring professional vocalists dressed in full Victorian garb, will safely stroll and sing throughout Buffalo neighborhoods, though they have not specified exactly where they will be appearing.
For more information, visit www.theamericancarolingcompany.com.