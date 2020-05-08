Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: The West End

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is adding high-end townhomes to Waterfront Village. Ciminelli’s The West End will include 20 units on a 2.4-acre parcel along Lakefront Boulevard between the Portside and Marina Park communities. Twelve of the units are currently under construction.

The new homes are three-stories, include three bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms, and range in size from 2,679 to 3,527 square feet. There are two balconies on the second level of each home, large master suites with a walk-in closet, and two car side-by-side garages. Prices range from $850,000 to $1.4 million.

The design by Carmina Wood Morris calls an eight townhouse building angled to offer view of Erie Basin Marina, and three, four-unit townhouse buildings along Lakefront Boulevard and Ojibwa Circle.

Get Connected: Deacon Tasker, HUNT Real Estate, 716.208.7007

