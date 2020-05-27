Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: The Grid

0 Comments

Construction on the largest downtown area residential building is progressing. Cedarland Development and D&S Capital Real Estate are constructing The Grid at 1159 Main Street. The five-story building will include 215 apartments, nearly double Seneca One’s and The Lafayette’s 115 units, and slightly more than The Forge’s 184 units underway on Broadway and Ciminelli’s 201 Ellicott with 201 units. The project is on the site of the Buffalo Motor Lodge property that Cedarland purchased in 2014.

The approximately 130,000 sq.ft. building will include 21 85 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and 115 studio apartments. Three ground-level commercial spaces of approximately 1,200 sq.ft. each will also be available.

Apartments will be located on floors one through five and the fifth floor will feature interior lounge space with an adjacent exterior rooftop deck. The first floor will also include 4,200 sq.ft. of residential amenity and co-work space.
Architectural Resources is project architect.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments