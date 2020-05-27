Construction Watch: The Grid

Construction on the largest downtown area residential building is progressing. Cedarland Development and D&S Capital Real Estate are constructing The Grid at 1159 Main Street. The five-story building will include 215 apartments, nearly double Seneca One’s and The Lafayette’s 115 units, and slightly more than The Forge’s 184 units underway on Broadway and Ciminelli’s 201 Ellicott with 201 units. The project is on the site of the Buffalo Motor Lodge property that Cedarland purchased in 2014.

The approximately 130,000 sq.ft. building will include 21 85 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and 115 studio apartments. Three ground-level commercial spaces of approximately 1,200 sq.ft. each will also be available.

Apartments will be located on floors one through five and the fifth floor will feature interior lounge space with an adjacent exterior rooftop deck. The first floor will also include 4,200 sq.ft. of residential amenity and co-work space.

Architectural Resources is project architect.