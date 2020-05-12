Construction Watch: Colvin Estates

Pre-construction work is underway at the eastern end of the Colvin Estates subdivision off of Starin Avenue. Stockpiled soil removal has started, clearing the way for the extension of Rachel Vincent Way. Marrano Homes is developing the North Buffalo site.
Marrano has taken deposits for 16 of the 30 lots it has released for sale, up from 13 since we last checked in on the project in mid-March. Prices start in the $340’s. According to Marrano New Home Construction Professional Kelly Murphy, Marrano has fifteen different floorplans that can be built in Colvin Estates.
Infrastructure work is expected to be completed by September with home building starting in the fall. Marrano is holding two large lots at the corner of Starin Avenue and Rachel Vincent Way for model homes. The future final phase of the subdivision will include 37 lots and a connection to St. Lawrence Avenue.
Get Connected: Marrano Homes, 716.809.8683