Construction Watch: 15 Allen Street

The foundation work continues at the Allentown II Apartments project at 15 Allen Street. The building will bring apartments and retail space to the eastern end of Allen across from the medical school. Significant portions of the front façade of the building that previously occupied the site will be reinstalled as part of the project.

The Preservation Board approved plans to demolish a two-story building on the site with the condition that the front façade be incorporated into the proposed new building. Face brick, cast stone trim including decorative surrounds, cornices, banding, door and window jambs, sills and headers, and other similar element, and the original windows on the second floor were salvaged.

The new building will contain ten apartments and ground floor commercial space. Tan fiber cement panels are proposed to match the rebuilt front facade- up to the level of the demolished building along the east façade and for just a portion of the west facade. The balance of the contemporary addition will be gray.

Huamei Wang is developing the building and Adam Sokol of ASAP is architect.