Construction Watch: 1111 Elmwood

Work is progressing at the southeast corner of Elmwood and Forest where the southern wing of 1111 Elmwood is bricked and the northern portion continues taking shape. Chason Affinity Companies is developing the four-story, mixed-use building that will include 40 condominiums and 7,500 sq.ft. of retail space.

The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one and two-bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 1,087 to 2,273 sq.ft. Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, range in size from 2,022 sq.ft. to 2,206 sq.ft. Pricing has not been released.

The fourth floor, and portions of the third, are recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level. There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue.

Get Connected: Eleven Eleven Elmwood, 716.833.9999

