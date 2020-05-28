Chuck Tingley’s “Essential” Mural Pays Tribute to Men and Women on the Frontline

Muralist Chuck Tingley’s latest piece that pays homage to Buffalo’s men and women on the frontline is now complete. At a time when we could use some real inspiration, the community now rallies around this vibrantly resounding message.

“In regards to the pandemic, I’ve been wanting to contribute my artwork in a positive way since April,” said muralist Chuck Tingley. “Regardless of the pandemic, all of our essential and frontline workers deserve this recognition for what they do.”

Tingley’s “Essential” mural, featured in Hertel Alley, celebrates the heroes that have kept us all going during Covid-19. Even Governor Cuomo took notice and shared Tingley’s work in an Instagram shout out (see inset).

Tingley decided to design his mural with a comic book aesthetic, as he enjoys the look of old comics including the color palette and the line work, which he emulated.

He hopes that this mural will instill an even deeper sense of community pride, as well as bring joy to those who view it.

“This was my way to pay homage to classic comics, in a way that honors the everyday worker who is on the frontline – they are the real heroes.”

The mural project was spearheaded by Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto. The work was funded by The Baird Foundation.

