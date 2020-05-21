Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Chuck Tingley’s “Essential” Mural Comes to Life at Hertel Alley

It’s been a while since we’ve seen murals popping up in Buffalo. Due to COVID-19, we’re most likely going to see a dearth of public art this summer, which is unfortunate because we were on a roll for a while. At the same time, painting a mural, for example, can be done in a solitary way, as we are currently seeing via a new work underway by revered artist Chuck Tingley.

Tingley’s newest work is a shout out to all Buffalonians during these trying times. The mural takes on a “comic book feel”, dedicated to our real life superheroes.

Not only does social distancing hamper some of the public art initiatives that might normally be coming “online”, funding for these initiatives is also tight. This particular mural in North Buffalo is being graciously funded by The Baird Foundation.

“We want to show respect and recognize the frontline workers helping this city during the pandemic,” said Delaware District councilman Joel Feroleto. “This mural by Chuck Tingley is incredible and the support from the Baird Foundation is much appreciated.”

This new mural joins a bevy of other painted works of art along Hertel Alley.

