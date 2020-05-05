Chronicling COVID-19: The Buffalo History Museum collects Community Stories relating to the Pandemic

There is not a person or a family out there that does not have a COVID-19 tale or two to tell. People are now experiencing uncontrollable daily realities, which is resulting in stories of hardship, fortitude, and hope, much of which will be lost along the way.

Many of these tales and stories are being captured in more ephemeral social media settings, but there are some stories that should be recorded and preserved in more structured ways. That’s why The Buffalo History Museum has launched a new initiative that will help to ensure that these personal stories lend themselves to “future research, reference, projects, exhibits, and programs.” After all, this is, once again, a generational experience that must be captured in a way that others will be able to access in a format that only the History Museum can provide.

“Since 1862, the community has entrusted us to care for their stories- these include stories of hardship, but also of hope, tenacity, grit, strength, and perseverance,” said Melissa Brown, Executive Director of the Museum. “COVID-19 will have lasting impacts we have yet to realize; yet the Museum’s role remains the same – to document, collect, and safekeep our shared experiences as we navigate through this time together.”

Ways to Share Your Story:

Digital Survey: here. Participate in an online survey available

Photo Submissions: covid19@buffalohistory.org . Send us your photos dated and appropriately identified (location and the names of those in the photo). Photos can be mailed or submitted digitally to

Postcards from the Pandemic : Postcards or notecards that provide your insights, feelings, and thoughts during the pandemic.

Journals: Record your perspectives on daily life during the pandemic in a journal or notebook.

For more information visit buffalohistory.org/chronicling-covid-19 . Should you have any questions, concerns, or thoughts about this initiative, please email covid19@buffalohistory.org .

All postcards, photos, journals, and paper objects chronicling COVID-19 experiences can be mailed directly to the Museum at the following address:

The Buffalo History Museum

c/o “Collecting COVID-19 Stories”

1 Museum Court

Buffalo, NY, 14216

Lead image: Photo by Thought Catalog