Children’s COVID-19 themed Storytime hosted by Gale Burstein

As a way to help explain COVID-19 to children, Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries is working on some helpful programming, to tell the story of the virus in ways that the youngster’s can better grasp. The Library System recently recorded a video segment with Gale Burstein, MD, MPH, Erie County Commissioner of Health, where Burstein does her best to explain the circumstances at hand, as this is extremely difficult and delicate subject matter. Burnstein does this by narrating the children’s book “Corona Virus – Questions Answered for Kids”, written and illustrated by Andriana Morales Marin.

The video features Dr. Burstein narrating the book and offering expert advice about staying healthy while showcasing the adorable illustrations from each page of the book.

“Sharing this book with Erie County’s youngest readers was a chance to provide accurate and age-appropriate information about a topic that is on everyone’s minds,” said Dr. Burstein. “I would like to thank the library system and its staff for this opportunity and for encouraging a love for books, even as their physical locations are closed.”

“Dr. Burstein brings true compassion in her reading, providing her expertise on a difficult and scary topic in a child-friendly manner,” said Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowski. “We are fortunate she was able to take time from her busy schedule, especially during these challenging times, to show children who may be experiencing fear a calming sense of security and stability in a comforting way,” added Ms. Jakubowski.

This children’s storytelling program does a great job of providing the answers to many of the questions that pertain to the mysteries that surround COVID-19.

Many other virtual storytimes and family activities, including a delightful coloring book and contest featuring the Library mascot Reada Book Owl, can also be found on the Library System website at: www.BuffaloLib.org.