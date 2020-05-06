Buffalo’s Superheroes Fight for Justice in Time of Need

If there was ever a time for superheroes, this would be it. Thankfully, Buffalo is home to William Lorenz, Jr., also known as “Buffalo’s Best Batman”. Lorenz, I mean Batman, has been working overtime during COVID-19, by showing up to numerous volunteer events. Just the sight of Batman making the rounds has been inspiring, but he’s not just a familiar face… he also participates in the volunteer activities, by handing out critical supplies.

“With so many people in the region extending a helping hand to others during this time, the least I can do is put on my cape and bring some smiles at these community events,” said Lorenz.

Lorenz has been volunteering as Batman regularly during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Saturday, May 9, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Lorenz will be handing out wellness bags and produce bags to residents at 161 Vermont Street (in front of the Center by the playground). The event is being hosted by West Side Community Services, as a way to “engage” with community members who have not been able to properly source basic needs during the pandemic. The community service event will include a walk-up line and a drive-up line. Drive-up distribution will be in the organization’s parking lot off Fargo Avenue.

Lorenz joins other superhero groups that are lending a hand to volunteering efforts, including The Superhero Alliance of WNY, Justice League of WNY, and The North Ridge.

“Superhero Alliance will be appearing next week at Fox Run in Orchard Park to offer residents a Superhero Parade to view from their windows since they are unable to have visitors,” mentioned Bobby Whalen Jr., President of the Board of Directors of the organization.

“Justice League of WNY as well as the Superhero Alliance of WNY, and The North Ridge, have been active during COVID-19,” added Bob Hubbard, Executive Director, Justice League of WNY. “We’ve also worked with Salvation Army of Niagara Falls, and our members have participated in several of the community cheer parades. We have also done over 90 video messages to help boost kids’ spirits during this challenging time. Despite having most public appearances on hold our members have been active throughout our community, and will continue to do so with 16 more video greetings (see Facebook), as well as several other activities pending.”

It’s good to know that Buffalo’s superheroes are out in force, doing good deeds in all corners of the region. The concerted effort is a welcome diversion from the isolation blues that we are all experiencing.