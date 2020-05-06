Buffalo’s Best Batman joins West Side Community Services for Free Supply Pickup

If there was ever a time for superheroes, this would be it. Thankfully, Buffalo is home to William Lorenz, Jr., also known as “Buffalo’s Best Batman”. Lorenz, I mean Batman, has been working overtime during COVID-19, by showing up to numerous volunteer events. Just the sight of Batman making the rounds has been inspiring, but he’s not just a familiar face… he also participates in the volunteer activities, by handing out critical supplies.
“With so many people in the region extending a helping hand to others during this time, the least I can do is put on my cape and bring some smiles at these community events,” said Lorenz.
Lorenz has been volunteering as Batman regularly during the COVID-19 crisis, and is believed to be the only costumed character volunteering in person in the area during the pandemic.
On Saturday, May 9, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Lorenz will be handing out wellness bags and produce bags to residents at 161 Vermont Street (in front of the Center by the playground). The event is being hosted by West Side Community Services, as a way to “engage” with community members who have not been able to properly source basic needs during the pandemic. The community service event will include a walk-up line and a drive-up line. Drive-up distribution will be in the organization’s parking lot off Fargo Avenue.