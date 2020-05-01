Buffalo! Self-guided Bike Tours

Buffalo Bike Tours has launched a new social distancing bike touring series that gets cyclists out on the road safely, while providing them with some inspiration at the same time. The Bike There, Buffalo! series offers five different self-guided bike tours to choose from, starting on Thursday, March 7 and continuing each consecutive Thursday (5/7, 5/14, 5/21, 5/28, 6/4). These are free rides, but anyone enjoying the tours that embark from the Buffalo Bike Tours Canalside Kiosk at 1 Naval Park Cove can say “Thank You” by leaving a tip. Also, cyclists are asked to sign up at buffalobiketours.com and then download the Ride With GPS app (also free).

Cyclists participating in these social distancing bike rides should use their own bikes, or rent one from Buffalo Bike Tours.

Each tour includes:

Cue sheets

Curated landmarks (programmed routes convey historical information about various Buffalo landmarks)

Historical and interesting stories, photos, and hyperlinks with more information

Users can use their smartphones and follow along to programmed routes grouped around themes

A PDF of the routes and printed copies designed by Buffalo artist and designer Julian Montague will be available in June

“This year is going to be rough for tourism in Buffalo and we’re not likely to do many bike tours”, said Buffalo Bike Tours owner Marc Moscato. “But we’re excited to make some of our content free to everyone to enjoy during these hard times.”

The Niagara River Greenway supported this latest social distancing tour effort, to encourage people to get outside and stay healthy, while also abiding by COVID-19 protocols.

Greg Stevens, Executive Director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission said, “Bike There, Buffalo! aims to help the public realize the diverse opportunities for urban adventure. This also connects to our work on the Empire State Trail, completing trail connectivity between towns and cities. We are proud to support this project and look forward to expanding recreational opportunities throughout the region”.

Routes will be released each Thursday and will be emailed to all those who register (at buffalobiketours.com). The schedule is as follows: