Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Maritime Center partners with Erie Canal Museum to host live discussion on Seneca Chief

0 Comments

Earlier today, I learned that Canalside Live 2020 was canceled at the waterfront, which was inevitable. The news got me to thinking about the waterfront this summer. Typically, we would be preparing for all of the good news to come, from development projects to the arrival of popular concert series. Now that just about everything is on hold, what sort of waterfront inspiration could we look forward to, until things get back on track?

One of the latest waterfront developments to come to pass at Canalside is the building of the 1825 Erie Canal “Seneca Chief” Packet Boat, a herculean effort that gained a ton of speed in 2019. But, like everything else, there is relatively little action on that front. 

For those of us that await any  of news along the Inner Harbor, the Buffalo Maritime Center (BMC) invites everyone to virtually tune into a discussion with Dr. John Montague, one of the leading proponents behind the BMC’s flagship Packet Boat initiative. 

The Seneca Chief was the first boat that made the Erie canal trip on October 26, 1825. It traveled at a speed of four miles per hour (learn more)

The Buffalo Maritime Center has partnered with the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse to broadcast Montague’s talk, which will entail enlightening details on the design and construction of the replica craft.

“In my presentation I will outline briefly how the idea of building the ‘Seneca Chief’ Packet Boat came about, and discuss future uses of the boat as both a community asset for Buffalo and an educational outreach to New York’s canal towns. I will also discuss how, as a not-for-profit, we have been able to fund the project through public and private partnerships.”

Here’s how you can watch and participate:

  • At 10am on Thursday (May 7th), visit the Erie Canal Museum’s Facebook page
  • Once there, you can start watching the presentation at 10am (but you won’t see the video until 10am)
  • If you would like a reminder about the talk, please visit the event page HERE and click “Interested”
  • The presentation will also be aired live on BMC’s Facebook page
  • Viewers will be able to comment and ask questions at the end of the talk

Everyone is welcome to come aboard, to experience the Packet Boat LIVE this Thursday, May 7th at 10am.

 

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments