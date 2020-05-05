Buffalo Garden Views: Sharing in July

The Gardens Buffalo Niagara (GBN) board is pivoting its programming to accommodate garden lovers in 2020. Instead of focusing on “in person” visits to gardeners’ yards, there will be more of an emphasis on virtual programming. The virtual experience will allow gardeners all over the world to interact with local gardeners, who will showcase their prized gardens on video, demonstrate their techniques, offer helpful hints, and share gardening stories during COVID-19.
GBN’s programs have helped build Buffalo’s reputation as an urban gardening capital.
There will also be opportunities for people to view some of the gardens firsthand, via self guided walking tours of front yard gardens (walking and driving tours).
Following are some of the programming ideas that GBN is formulating:
-
Self-guided walking and driving tours of front yard gardens
-
Video tours of backyards in bloom
-
Live conversations with and tips from garden experts
-
Online giveaways, games, and shopping experiences
-
Stories from gardeners across the region
GBN organizes America’s largest garden tour event series, which encompasses the East Side Garden Walk; the 16 other regional garden tours; Tours of Open Gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July; and the Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale. Of course all of these events will be adjusted accordingly, to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols.
To learn more about the summer 2020 season, please visit GardensBuffaloNiagara.com.