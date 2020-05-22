BNMC Presents Virtual Stress Reduction Series

The world has changed. Life might not ever return to normal; many people simple believe that there will be a “new normal” that we will all get accustomed to. The thought of this can be frightening, filled with plenty of unknowns. And where these is uncertainty, there is stress.

That’s why the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) is presenting a a free virtual Stress Reduction Series with Lindsay Amico, founder of Picture Perfect Mind LLC. The series features a new webinar every Tuesday in June at 2pm via Zoom, where participants will learn about ways to decrease their stress levels.

Webinar topics include:

Stress awareness and your biological make up

Thought management

Mindfulness

Goal setting

Part 1: Awareness: How is Stress Showing Up For Us?

Tuesday, June 2nd at 2pm

In our opening webinar, we’ll discuss awareness and begin to identify where stress currently exists for us. We’ll understand the long-term effects of stress and how it is an important part of our biological makeup. Participants will learn helpful tools to drop into the present moment and reduce stress in 5 minutes or less. Each participant will be emailed a workbook for this session.

Part 2: Perception: How Do Our Thoughts Affect Our Reality?

Tuesday, June 9th at 2pm

In the second part of our four-part series, we’ll discuss how to bring awareness to our current thoughts, beliefs, and emotions. Participants will learn a simple thought management model as well as how to identify when their judgmental mind arises. The goal of this webinar is to learn that we are not our thoughts and we can always choose again. Each participant will be emailed a workbook for this session.

Part 3: Dropping Into the Present Moment: Tools to Tune Into Body and Mind

Tuesday, June 16th at 2pm

For our third week, we’ll learn more about mindfulness and what it means for the busy professional. You’ll experience various exercises to explore mindfulness and how it can create space in your life. Tools include a body scan, meditation, visualization, and deep breathing techniques. Participants will be emailed a workbook for this session.

Part 4: Habit Creation: Stress Reduction as a Lifestyle

Tuesday, June 23rd at 2pm

Congratulations! You’ve made it to week four of the series. In this webinar, we’ll discuss how to implement everything we’ve learned over the past three weeks into our day to day lives. Participants will learn how to create a personal stress reduction commitment and how to achieve realistic goals in life. We’ll share what our biggest epiphanies and challenges have been and where we see ourselves going from here. Participants will receive a workbook via email for this session.

Lead image: Photo by engin akyurt