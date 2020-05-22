Big Reveal: Reuse Plans for 910 Main

Greanleaf Properties is bringing 19 new apartments to the former Hyatt’s Art store located at 910 Main Street. Greenleaf purchased the circa-1905 building along with 71-75 N. Pearl Street for $975,000 last July. They are adjacent to the Bosche Lofts project Greanleaf undertook at 916-918 Main Street that includes 23 apartments and commercial space. LaBella Associates is designing the new project.

From the Project Application:

The existing storefront space along Main Street will remain as commercial space, but will be reduced in depth to the west to accommodate four residential units on the first floor. The remainder of the units will consist of four apartments at the basement level, eight apartments at the second floor, and three apartments at the third floor. The adjacent building to the north, 916 Main Street, is controlled by the developer and was recently renovated in a similar approach. The 916 building has no access to the west and we plan to share exit pathways between the adjacent buildings to provide better exiting, emergency egress, and also a path to the parking at the rear. As a byproduct of sharing the exiting, we plan on sharing the elevator access provided by the 916 building.

Demolition

A single story structure for shipping receiving was added to the rear elevation facing Pearl Street, c. 1960/1970, based on construction and materials. This CMU addition will be removed in order to expose the original hidden facade and restore it to match the remainder of the elevation to the north.

Basement Areaway

The building was originally built with a basement walkout area way on the west side of the building. At some point in the past, a concrete slab/sidewalk was installed at grade, covering over this space. The existing areaway is still accessible from the basement however and has four wide bays across the rear elevation, each with the remnants of three double-hung windows on a knee wall and a single man door. The current areaway runs the length of the elevation and is approximately 7′ wide. It is our intent to remove the concrete sidewalk that was installed over the areaway, and then to expand the areaway to a width of 14′ to provide outdoor space and also adequate sunlight for the basement apartment units.

Third Floor Connection

The project consists of two full floors with a partial third floor that occupies the southwest corner. The adjacent building to the north, 916 Main Street, was renovated in 2017 and is owned and under the same control as 910 Main Street. As part of the scope of work for 910 Main, a connecting corridor will be built at the northern portion of the roof from 910 Main to 916 Main. This route will allow vertical access from 916 Main, which has an elevator, to the roof of the 910 Main building so that the two buildings may share a roof deck and small ante-room at the northwest corner of 910 Main.

The passage will be set back 67′ from the primary façade and will have a height of 10’-6”. The south end of the new passage will terminate in a new stair tower to bring the interior stairs up to the third floor/roof for proper egress. The new connector passage with stair tower will be clad in vertical board and batten cementitious siding with a smooth texture in Pearl Grey. The northeast corner of the roof will become a communal roof deck. To the south, each of the three third-floor apartment units will receive a private roof deck. All decks will be enclosed by an aluminum railing and cable system with a low profile top rail to aid in sight lines and comply with the building code. The decks themselves will be comprised of wood deck tiles secured to a self-leveling and adjustable pedestal system.

The Preservation Board will review the project next Thursday, its first meeting since the coronavirus hit.