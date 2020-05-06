Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Deal: Larkin Development Expands Footprint

Larkin Development Group has purchased Unilock Inc.’s properties along the northern edge of the Larkin District. Larkin paid $550,000 for four parcels including Unilock’s headquarters and storage yard at 5 Lord Street that fronts Smith Street and three small vacant lots at 34-36 Fillmore Avenue totaling 0.1 acres.

The properties are located north of Flying Bison Brewing, Buffalo Distilling Company, and a two-building project Larkin has underway at 864 and 872 Seneca street that includes retail space and six apartments. Larkin is also working on Millrace Commons, a five-story building at Seneca and Hydraulic streets that will contain 13,000 sq.ft. of retail space and 70 apartments.

