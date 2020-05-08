Big Change: New Uses for AM&A’s

Plans for a Wyndham Hotel in the former AM&A’s Department Store have been dropped. 377 Main Realty Inc. is now planning office and retail space along with apartments in the building.
Business First has the scoop:
Retail or restaurant space is proposed for the ground floor; commercial office space for floors two through six; from 40 to 60 apartments on floors seven through 10.
Gone are the proposed 340-room Wyndham hotel, health spa and two Chinese restaurants.
The new investors have retained Silvestri Architects of Amherst and Savarino Cos. of Buffalo as general contractor.
The previous plan called ground floor retail and restaurant space, 40,000 sq.ft. of banquet facilities, and a 340-room Wyndham Hotel. It would have been downtown’s third largest hotel after the Buffalo Grand and Hyatt. Work on the project has been sporadic but after a lengthy asbestos removal effort, construction was said to be on track only to stall again.
Landco H&L Inc. purchased the property in November 2014 for $2.775 million and sold it to 377 Main Realty Inc. in February. The building has been vacant since 1999.