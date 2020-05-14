As much as we would hope that community safety initiatives would come from the top, many times it’s up to the community members to drive significant change. That’s why GObike Buffalo is asking that people support their latest bike-safety campaign aptly called Better Streets, Better Buffalo!

The campaign is broken down into two parts – advocacy and donations. Cyclists can participate in one, or both.

The first one is easy: Voice Your Support, Be Social, Record and Report. These actions are all meant to create a safer system for cyclists, which we do not have at this time. We still see plenty of accidents, missing bike lanes, lack of rule enforcement, etc. This new advocacy calls upon the people to join together, to rise up, to push for swift and measurable advancements when it comes to biking in Buffalo – sign the pledge now.

We’re asking Buffalo residents who share our concerns regarding street safety to join us as we call for better streets in Buffalo.

“Our parks and trails are too full, and our sidewalks too narrow for social distancing. We need to open our streets to create safe public spaces in every community.” – GObike Buffalo

The second part of the call to action invites community members to support GObike’s ongoing mission to create a safer biking climate in Western NY, by donating to the cause. But knowing that times are tough, and money is tight, the pledge campaign is also a great way to show support for a bike-friendlier Buffalo.

“Too many people are being killed or injured on our streets. Many more feel that speeding traffic makes their neighborhoods unsafe. Residents avoid walking, biking, or playing outside for fear of becoming a casualty of streets that don’t support our communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re asking the City of Buffalo to create more space for residents to maintain mental and physical health through physical recreation by opening our streets for biking and walking.” – GObike Buffalo

Lead image: Photo by Flo Karr